Ruben on the Road: The Simulated Universe: Synchronicity

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - People can explore Amarillo’s first immersive art experience at The Simulated Universe, which has a space called Synchronicity.

“A simple definition for it is a meaningful coincidence,” said Trent Roberson, co-found of the Simulated Universe. “What we’re wanting to do is bring folks in to have a very particular experience that is particular to you.”

A group of artists came together to create The Simulated Universe, which explores Synchronicity.

“It’s myself, the sisters that I mentioned, Holly, Heather and Michelle, also a close friend of mine from years back, his name is TJ. Then we also have a few outside collaborators,” Roberson said.

The immersive art experience uses some of the human senses, further creating visual and auditory sensations to let the imagination run free.

“The type of experience you have is almost entirely determined on what elements you are drawn to in the space,” Roberson said.

The Simulated Universe Co-Founder Heather Rucker explained the many things that Synchronicity has to offer for the human eye.

“It doesn’t matter if you don’t know anything about art,” Rucker said. “You can come in and really just look at the beautiful things and you don’t have to look too deep into it. It’s really just fun to get lost and maybe find something out about yourself.”

She said there’s also a story to discover at Synchronicity.

“There’s a lot of mysteries you can solve and also you can find the underlying story, kind of dig really deep into that,” Rucker said. “You can also come and take pictures, there’s a lot of great backdrops and you can also just come experience the art.”

The Facebook Page of the Simulated Universe describes it as an “experimental collaboration between human artists and artificial intelligence.”

“One of our phrases that we use often is ‘what you see is what you get’ so what you see in a real way determines how you experience this space,” Roberson said.

Synchronicity is at 1215 S.W. 10h Ave. and is open noon to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Tickets are $22.

Reservations must be made ahead of time, and can be done so online or by emailing thesimulateduniverse@gmail.com.

