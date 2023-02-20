Who's Hiring?
Ruben on the Road: Dimmitt robotics team picking up state championships

Dimmitt's robotics program is continuing to grow.
Dimmitt's robotics program is continuing to grow.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - The robotics program at Dimmitt schools started small and has now became a huge part to many students.

The robotics program started in 2015, making it eight years since it first took off.

Dimmitt High School Robotics Coach Don Bell described how much its expanded.

“Expectation was zero and for us to step in the first year and win state that has turned expectation,” Bell said. “It’s hard to get on top of it but it’s hard to stay there. Every year we have to come up with something more to be able to stay as a top competing team.”

One of the students said the town is becoming known for other sports than basketball.

“For Dimmitt, I mean it’s one of those sports that you don’t really see. Dimmitt is known for basketball but on the low side it’s robotics because we run two state championships,” said Enrique Holguin, a sophomore, Dimmitt robotics.

The robotics team won state championship two years back-to-back in 2018 and 2019. The number of students in the program has also expanded.

“I had four kids when I first started, now we have 14 at the high school, we have 36 at the junior high,” Bell said. “We’ve got an elementary program, too.”

Some students have also found meaning in the robotics program.

“The only thing we’re really known for is basketball and robotics. Robotics is a big thing, it’s a real big thing. Whenever we compete, it helps with school, with UIL. This kind of stuff makes me happy. It progresses me for the future. I love it,” said Keenan Hernandez, a freshman, Dimmitt robotics.

