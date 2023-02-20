Who's Hiring?
Registration for Spring Break Camp at Discovery Center is now open

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discover Center has opened registration for their Spring Break Camp.

The camp will offer fun activities, cool experiments, large demonstrations, and creations to take home.

The camp will be from March 13 to 17, for kids from three years old to fourth grade.

Kinder-4th Grade:

  • $40/day for members
  • $50/day for non-members

PreK (Half Day Only)

  • $20/day for members
  • $25/day for non-members

Pre-care and after-care options are available for $10.

Spots are limited, to register click here.

