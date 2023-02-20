Who's Hiring?
Pantex accepting applications for STEM classroom grants

Pantex Plant is now accepting applications for STEM education in classrooms across the Panhandle.
Pantex Plant is now accepting applications for STEM education in classrooms across the Panhandle.(Pantex)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex Plant is now accepting applications for STEM education in classrooms across the Panhandle.

CNS will be sponsoring five $1,000 grants for STEM education. The grants are designated for grades K-12, to foster advancement of STEM activities in the classroom and to help develop Pantex’s future workforce.

For the grant application information, click here.

Applications will be accepted through March 20. Grants will be awarded in April, and all funds must be spent by July 31.

