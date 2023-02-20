No Winter in Sight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was the start of a likely 4-day stretch where we will see stout winds and spring-like temperatures. Thanks to those winds mostly sticking around for tonight plus some cloud cover, temperatures will be on the mild side, dipping into the mid to upper 40′s. As for tomorrow, it will be similar to what we saw today: mostly cloudy skies, windy, and very warm. The only difference will be that the north part of the area toward the OK panhandle will see relatively calm winds, while everybody else will see winds anywhere from 20-30 mph (with max gusts anywhere from 40-50 mph in the windiest locations). Similar conditions will prevail Tuesday and Wednesday before a cold front comes through Wednesday night that will calm things down for the end of the week.

