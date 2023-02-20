Lorenzo ISD board member arrested on felony charge, reportedly shot at “hot rodding” vehicle

LORENZO, Texas (KCBD) - A member of Lorenzo ISD’s Board of Trustees has been arrested after reportedly firing a gun at a truck that was “hot rodding” in front of his home.

The Crosby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home of Bradlee Don Davis in Lorenzo at 5:24 p.m. on Sunday.

Davis’ wife had called the police, saying he had shot at someone who was “hot rodding” in front of their home. According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the vehicle was a young adult who used to go to school with Davis’ son. Authorities stated the two boys had “beef” while in school together.

The driver told police he was driving normally when passing in front of Davis’ house. He stated he heard gunshots, lowered his body and sped away from the home.

Police reportedly found broken glass and bullet holes in the driver’s truck and arrested Davis. He was charged with deadly conduct while discharging a firearm; this is a third-degree felony.

As of Monday afternoon, Davis was listed as a member of Lorenzo ISD’s School Board of Trustees.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Davis is currently being held in the Crosby County jail.

