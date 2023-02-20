Who's Hiring?
Lady Buffs’ home dominance continues as streak extends to 28

By Preston Moore
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs came home last week after two road losses in a row.

They turned it around with home wins on Thursday and Saturday against St. Mary’s and St. Edward’s.

With a 12-0 record at home and 4-8 on the road, it’s been a tale of two teams for the Lady Buffs this year.

Leaders like Karley Motschenbacher and Zamorye Cox have been sidelined due to injury, so younger players including freshmen like Hollie Stalder and Kyla Kane have stepped up to the plate.

With the Lone Star Conference Tournament in Frisco approaching in less than two weeks, Head Coach Josh Prock spoke to the media today about how fast things can change in college basketball.

“It’s amazing the difference in feeling from one week to the next in the college basketball world, where you went from getting beat a couple weeks ago, to this past week now, getting two wins,” Prock said. “It’s the difference of feeling. That’s what happens in a season. You’re going to have ups and downs. I’ve always said it’s a battle of attrition. Who can stay the healthiest throughout the year?”

The Lady Buffs have now won 28 home games in a row dating back to November 2021.

They’ll face off against Lubbock Christian at home on Thursday, and then in Lubbock on Saturday to close out the regular season.

