Intoxication manslaughter investigation underway after Andrews man killed in wrong-way crash

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - DPS is investigating an intoxication manslaughter case after an Andrews man was killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday night.

DPS reports 37-year-old Aaron Guerrero was driving on the wrong side of U.S. 385, north of Odessa, and struck a pickup head-on.

The driver, 23-year-old Juan Rodriques, of Andrews, died at the scene of the crash. 20-year-old passenger Auden Saenz, of Andrews, was taken to Odessa Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Guerrero was also taken to Odessa Medical Center with unknown injuries. According to DPS, Guerrero and Saenz are in stable condition.

Guerrero could face charges of intoxication manslaughter. The crash remains under investigation.

