First Alert: Intense wind and fire danger this week

Intense wind and fire danger for this week
Intense wind and fire danger for this week(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A very strong wind field is setting up this week and will have some major impact on our area.

Winds may gust to 40mph today, but will intensify greatly tomorrow into Wednesday.

Intense wind and fire danger for this week
Intense wind and fire danger for this week(KFDA)

Dry winds from the west will begin gusting over 50mph tomorrow and will combine with very low relative humidity to create an environment that is dangerous for the start and spread of wildfires.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued. The peak of the wind and fire danger appears to be on Wednesday when gusts above 60 or 70mph will be possible.

Intense wind and fire danger for this week
Intense wind and fire danger for this week(KFDA)

Blowing dust reducing visibility is likely and high profile vehicles like semi trucks may be toppled. Power outages may occur and a critical threat for wildfires will be present.

