Burglary suspect arrested, facing 4 charges after Borger police find stolen items

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A burglary suspect was arrested yesterday and is facing four charges after Borger Police Department recovered multiple stolen items.

Nathan Allen was arrested on charges for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, and fraudulent use or possession of a credit or debit card.

On Sunday, Borger police were called to a home in reference to a burglary where multiple items had been taken.

Officers discovered the stolen credit card was used at a convenience store. Police identified a suspect vehicle after obtaining video of the card transaction.

The suspect vehicle was located at a Borger home.

During the investigation, police recovered a solen handgun and the stolen credit card. They also found meth, but police said they don’t think it was stolen.

Police also found two stolen laptops and another firearm at a different home. Further charges will be filed, police said.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.