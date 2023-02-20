Amarillo man arrested in Kansas for recent deadly hit-and-run

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities arrested a suspect in a recent deadly hit-and-run on South Washington Street.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley said 39-year-old Bobby Phelan, of Amarillo, was arrested on Saturday in Dodge City, Kansas.

On Tuesday, 27-year-old Murphy Maynard was found dead in the roadway on South Washington Street. Authorities were then looking for a suspect vehicle.

Phelan is currently in the Ford County jail, and will be extradited to Randall County on a felony charge of failure to stop and render aid.

TxDPS is continuing to investigation the hit-and-run.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.