Administrators to evaluate solar bids that includes Eastern New Mexico

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - Administrators will review bids from counties in New Mexico for the building and operation of local solar facilities to support the development of the state’s community solar program.

The administrator for the community solar program InClime Inc. will evaluate community solar bids from Curry, Quay, Roosevelt and Union counties.

InClime Inc. will be evaluating all proposals, making sure bidders have plans in place to offer discounts to low-income households and community-based organizations.

The New Mexico Community Solar Program aims to give New Mexicans the option to subscribe to a community solar project and receive credits back on their utility bills.

Community solar is solar energy that is generated from a central location and shared by multiple owners or subscribers without the need for rooftop panels.

A breakdown of project responses by Eastern New Mexico counties are as follows:

  • Curry: 26 bids
  • Quay: 10 bids
  • Roosevelt: 15 bids
  • Union: 5 bids

Announcement on final bidding is expected to come in late April.

More information about the selection process can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

