Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Richard Belzer, comedian and ‘Law & Order: SVU’ star, dead at 78

Actor Richard Belzer attends the NBC Network 2013 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on Monday,...
Actor Richard Belzer attends the NBC Network 2013 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, May 13, 2013 in New York.(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) Comedian and actor Richard Belzer had died at age 78, Variety reports.

Belzer’s death was reported through social media tributes by his peers, including comedian Laraine Newman, “SVU” showrunner Warren Leight and “SVU” writer and executive producer Julie Martin.

Belzer started his career as a stand-up comedian. He later became well-known for his role as Det. John Munch in “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

Belzer also did guest appearances as Munch on a range of other shows such as “3rd Rock From the Sun,” “Arrested Development,” “30 Rock,” “The Wire,” “The X-Files” and “The Beat.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old juvenile have been arrested after a car chase ended in a crash in North Amarillo.
17-year-old in custody after car chase ends in crash
Amarillo’s new Neighborhood Empowerment Zone Program aims to improve neighborhood conditions.
Amarillo introduces new neighborhood incentive program
Beatrice Rivera
Clovis woman sentenced to prison for playing role in murder stemming from 2021
The city of Amarillo reported this week five more candidates have filed to be on the May 6,...
City of Amarillo announces 5 more candidates for May election
Improvements are coming to the historic Sante Fe Depot Pavilion that was just built.
Additional improvements coming to Santa Fe Depot Pavilion, adding to quality of life in Downtown Amarillo

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sits in a helicopter for a tour of earthquake stricken...
Blinken tours Turkey’s earthquake zone, pledges $100M in aid
Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man...
Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting
Philadelphia police officers investigate the fatal shooting of a Temple University police...
Suspect arrested in slaying of university police officer
In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The...
Tom Sizemore in critical condition after brain aneurysm