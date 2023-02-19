Emerson’s Impact: Benefit volleyball tournament for 10-year-old Amarillo girl who died last month

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A month ago, the life of a 10-year-old girl in Amarillo was taken too soon.

Emerson Kate Cole died from an allergic reaction at school.

For Emerson’s family and friends, it’s been tough, but the community has stepped up, wrapping their arms around them with love and support.

A benefit volleyball tournament was held today at Memorial Park for the family.

The organizers put on volleyball tournaments two times a month and this was its 48th tournament.

“I first heard about the situation through Facebook, one of their family friends happens to be one of my friends and I saw the post come across and it immediately pulled on my heart strings and I knew that was something we were going to have to do,” said Chris Castro, event organizer.

Several teams showed up, including a team with Emerson’s older sister and her friends.

“We’d like the community to see there are people out here that will show love and support to you, even if they don’t know you,” said Jason Parrie, event organizer.

