‘We are gonna try to stand in the gap for those women,’ Sharing Hope Ministries providing healthy living classes for women in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sharing Hope Ministries’ Lucille and Leo Caiafa Jr Center for Advancement is all about helping women in the Panhandle.

They partnered with Texas A&M’s AgriLife Extension--Better Living for Texans, to put on a free, four week series on how to eat better on a budget.

“A lot of people don’t realize just making small changes, how important it is for your health in the long run,” says Mica Malacara, Better Living For Texans Extension Agent, Texas A&M AgriLife.

A “Fresh Start to a Healthier You” will be teaching ladies in Amarillo how to cook balanced, nutritious meals and snacks, budgeting tips when buying groceries, food safety in the kitchen, and how to increase overall physical activity.

“This will teach them what they need to know to be able to purchase inexpensive ingredients and put them together into meals that their families will enjoy and that will be healthy for them,” says Kim Lester, Resource Coordinator, Center for Advancement.

During the first class, women will learn about avoiding germs and cross contamination in the kitchen as well as how to use common cooking tools. Malacara, who is teaching the classes, tells us why she is passionate about sharing this information.

“I didn’t learn these tips myself until late in life and I just want to make sure that people know that they can make these little changes in their younger life and maybe not have some of the health issues I’ve had. Since I started working here making these different tips and stuff. Drinking more water and just becoming more healthy. So that’s what I hope to pass along, how important it is to be healthy,” said Malacara.

Lester says the target audience for the series are the women who live on the fringe.

“They may not be homeless, they may not be where they need to have so many government assisted things but they don’t have the resources to really be able to do what they need to do and what they want to do for their families, we are gonna try to stand in the gap for those women,” says Lester.

