Warm-Up Continues

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Clouds have dominated the region today, keeping temperatures a bit cooler than expected. We will have multiple opportunities to break the 70-degree mark over the next several days, thanks to an upper-level ridge bring in some warmer air to the region. With that warm air will likely be some breezy conditions as well, especially for the beginning of the week. As for tomorrow, highs will be in the upper 60′s to right around 70 degrees with intervals of clouds and sunshine.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

