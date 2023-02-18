Warm-Up Continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Clouds have dominated the region today, keeping temperatures a bit cooler than expected. We will have multiple opportunities to break the 70-degree mark over the next several days, thanks to an upper-level ridge bring in some warmer air to the region. With that warm air will likely be some breezy conditions as well, especially for the beginning of the week. As for tomorrow, highs will be in the upper 60′s to right around 70 degrees with intervals of clouds and sunshine.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.