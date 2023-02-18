Girls basketball playoffs: Gruver, McLean, Nazareth, and Farwell advance; Wellington and Happy eliminated

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The girls basketball playoffs continued in the Texas panhandle on Friday with multiple teams coming to the Amarillo area to play their neutral site playoff games.

The #9 Gruver Lady Bulldogs took down Floydada, 60-40. It was close during the early part of the game, but Gruver used some stellar three-point shooting to pull away in a hurry and never let Floydada get back into the game. As a team, Gruver hit 12 three-pointers in the win. Kimber Whitehead and Hennon Lankford led the way for Gruver with 17 points each.

One of the biggest matchups of the day was #21 Wellington going up against #14 Farwell. Despite the close contest in terms of state ranking, Farwell was able to handle Wellington without much trouble, coming away with the 59-44 win. Farwell and Gruver will now face each other in the next round for the right to go to the regional semifinals.

The #7 Nazareth Swiftettes took on Silverton at Amarillo High and came away with an easy victory. Nazareth dominated in a 59-26 victory. The Swiftettes got off to an unbelievable start, going up 17-1 and never looked back. Some hot shooting from Pressley Wheeler helped lead Nazareth to the win.

