Basketball Playoff Pairings for TPSN Teams

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Girls basketball teams move to the third-round next week while the boys are just beginning the playoffs. Below are the pairings for teams on the Texas Panhandle Sports Network. The broadcast schedule is still to be determined.

5A Girls Regional Quarterfinals

Amarillo High vs Monterey, Tuesday 6 p.m. at Littlefield High School

Tascosa vs Lubbock-Cooper, Tuesday 8 p.m. at Wayland Baptist University, Plainview

4A Girls Regional Quarterfinals

Canyon vs Seminole, Tuesday 6 p.m. at Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock Christian University

Randall vs El Paso Riverside, TBD

5A Boys Bi-District

Tascosa vs Lubbock Coronado, Monday 4 p.m. at Wayland Baptist University, Plainview

Palo Duro vs Abilene Cooper, Tuesday 6 p.m. at Lamesa High School

Amarillo High vs Lubbock-Cooper, Tuesday 6 p.m. at Floydada High School

4A Boys Bi-District

Canyon vs Monahans, Monday 6 p.m. at Brownfield High School

Randall vs Andrews, Monday 6 p.m. at Frenship High School

West Plains vs Midland Greenwood, Tuesday 6 p.m. at Frenship High School

