Basketball Playoff Pairings for TPSN Teams
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Girls basketball teams move to the third-round next week while the boys are just beginning the playoffs. Below are the pairings for teams on the Texas Panhandle Sports Network. The broadcast schedule is still to be determined.
5A Girls Regional Quarterfinals
Amarillo High vs Monterey, Tuesday 6 p.m. at Littlefield High School
Tascosa vs Lubbock-Cooper, Tuesday 8 p.m. at Wayland Baptist University, Plainview
4A Girls Regional Quarterfinals
Canyon vs Seminole, Tuesday 6 p.m. at Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock Christian University
Randall vs El Paso Riverside, TBD
5A Boys Bi-District
Tascosa vs Lubbock Coronado, Monday 4 p.m. at Wayland Baptist University, Plainview
Palo Duro vs Abilene Cooper, Tuesday 6 p.m. at Lamesa High School
Amarillo High vs Lubbock-Cooper, Tuesday 6 p.m. at Floydada High School
4A Boys Bi-District
Canyon vs Monahans, Monday 6 p.m. at Brownfield High School
Randall vs Andrews, Monday 6 p.m. at Frenship High School
West Plains vs Midland Greenwood, Tuesday 6 p.m. at Frenship High School
