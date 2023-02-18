17-year-old in custody after car chase ends in crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A 17-year-old juvenile have been arrested after a car chase ended in a crash in North Amarillo.

According to DPS, earlier this evening, a 2013 silver Charger was being stopped for a traffic violation when the vehicle ran from the police.

The chase ended up in a crash in the area of 24th and Hughes.

Officials say a 17-year-old juvenile was driving the vehicle and was injured during the crash.

The juvenile went to the hospital and will be transferred to Potter County jail.

He is being charged with felony evasion.

More information to follow.

