WT Choirs touring West Texas after free concert in Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University Choirs will be touring West Texas after free concert in Canyon.

On February 19, three choirs will be showing a preview of their tour in a free concert.

The concert will be at 2 in Mary Moody Northern Recital Hall at WT.

The concert and tour will feature student members of the Collegiate Choir, the Chamber Singers and the WT Chorale.

The tour will take choirs throughout West Texas, with stops between the South Plains and the El Paso region.

Scheduled performances include:

Feb. 20, Seminole High School at Seminole at 2:25 p.m.

Feb. 21, Coronado High School in El Paso at 9:30 a.m.

Feb. 21, Socorro High School in El Paso at 11:20 a.m.

Feb. 21, Bowie High School in El Paso at 7 p.m.

Feb. 22, Pebble Hills High School in El Paso at 9:30 a.m.

