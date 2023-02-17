Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Wheeler County Deputies arrest man for manufacturing of controlled substances

Wheeler County Deputies arrested a man for possession of methamphetamine and two kilogram...
Wheeler County Deputies arrested a man for possession of methamphetamine and two kilogram packages of fentanyl.(Source: Wheeler County Sheriff's Office)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wheeler County Deputies arrested a man for possession of methamphetamine and two kilogram packages of fentanyl.

Deputies say that on Wednesday, they received a call from a concerned business owner over suspicious activity.

Officers found the man and gave them consent to search his vehicle.

Two packages of fentanyl were found, along with meth.

He has been arrested and charged with manufacturing of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owens Corning is temporarily laying off 200 employees in Amarillo.
Owens Corning temporarily lays off 200 employees
Two people have been arrested for drug charges after short police chase in Amarillo on Monday.
2 arrested for drug charges after short police chase in Amarillo
DPS officials are looking for a pickup in connection with the hit-and-run that left one man...
DPS looking for pickup in connection with deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street
Due to weather and poor road conditions, some schools will be starting late Thursday.
School and business closures and delays for Thursday
Law enforcement in Potter County arrested two people after finding fentanyl, according to a...
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after fentanyl pills found in Amarillo house

Latest News

Will Sherman, WT Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Will Sherman, WT Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach
24-year-old Tyler Patrick Brown
Child predator sentenced to 30 years in prison
Dalhart ISD has release a statement on the deadly accidental shooting on the schools parking...
Dalhart ISD approved for $50 million bond for renovations and improvements
Renovations for the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts will be about $950,000, including...
Renovations for the Globe-News Center will cost almost $1 million