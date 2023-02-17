Wheeler County Deputies arrest man for manufacturing of controlled substances

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wheeler County Deputies arrested a man for possession of methamphetamine and two kilogram packages of fentanyl.

Deputies say that on Wednesday, they received a call from a concerned business owner over suspicious activity.

Officers found the man and gave them consent to search his vehicle.

Two packages of fentanyl were found, along with meth.

He has been arrested and charged with manufacturing of a controlled substance.

