West Texas A&M basketball both pick up the win over St. Mary’s

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffs and Lady Buffs both picked up the win against the Rattlers of St. Mary’s on Thursday night.

The Lady Buffs held their first ever ‘paint the floor pink’ game for breast cancer awareness. They came out with the victory, 48-34 over the Lady Rattlers. WT picked up their 26th consecutive win at the First United Bank Center. Kyla Kane and Azia Himeur both tallied 11 points, and Lauren Taylor scored 10.

The Buffs also sent the Rattlers back to San Antonio with a loss with the 85-67 victory. WT added onto their winning streak with five in a row now. Larry Wise led the way with 21 points and Julius Brown right behind him with 17.

Both teams will be back in action at the First United Bank Center this Saturday as they welcome St. Edwards. The women start at 1 p.m. and the men will tipoff at right after at 3 p.m.

