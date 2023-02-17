Warmth with the Wind

Winds switched out of the southwest early Friday, beginning a warming trend for most of the area. As we head into the weekend, Friday night will see some increasing cloud cover, this will help keep our Saturday morning lows a little on the warmer side. Unfortunately, this will do little to limit winds from an upper level system. Breezes are expected out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts pushing 35 at times. This will set the tone for the coming week as temperatures will be warm, and winds will be out of the southwest, prompting some fire danger concerns moving forward.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.