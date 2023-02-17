Warming Up for the Weekend (Again)

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a cold day yesterday, we look to thaw out today, warming into the low to mid 50′s with lots of sunshine. The warming trend looks to continue into the weekend, where we will be well into the 60′s by Sunday. We will likely see the warmest weather we’ve seen in a while going into next week, where we will have multiple opportunities to break the 70 degree mark.

