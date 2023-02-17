Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Warming Up for the Weekend (Again)

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a cold day yesterday, we look to thaw out today, warming into the low to mid 50′s with lots of sunshine. The warming trend looks to continue into the weekend, where we will be well into the 60′s by Sunday. We will likely see the warmest weather we’ve seen in a while going into next week, where we will have multiple opportunities to break the 70 degree mark.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man indicted with capital murder after evidence shows woman was pregnant
Truck like the one involved in deadly hit-and-run (Source: DPS)
Amarillo police offering $1,000 for info related to deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street
Dylan Black
Man wanted on burglary of a building charge in Randall County
Henry Skinner, convicted of Pampa triple slaying (Source: TDCJ)
Man convicted in Pampa triple slaying dies 7 months before execution date
Due to weather and poor road conditions, some schools will be starting late Thursday.
School and business closures and delays for Thursday

Latest News

Shelden Web Graphic
Recovering from the cold
Friday Weather
Friday and Beyond with Shelden 2/16
Frigid Friday Morning, Weekend Warmup
Afternoon weather update with Doppler Dave 2/16/23
Afternoon weather update with Doppler Dave 2/16/23