Two Sandie swimmers swimming to state

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One local sport that may go under your radar every year is swimming, but one school has been making some serious waves this year.

Amarillo High’s boys and girls swim teams each took home the District 3-5A championship last month.

The Sandies won 18 of the 22 events held at the district swim meet.

Now, the Sandies are sending two swimmers to the state meet.

“I’m so proud to represent my school, because last time someone went to state was three years ago, but also to go to state with another Amarillo High swimmer...” sophomore swimmer Lance Dykhouse said. “I’m just so honored and so proud to be able to do that.”

Dykhouse will be joined by Alec Purdy, a freshman, making this the first time either swimmer has been to the UIL state swim meet.

They’ll both compete in the 100-yard backstroke and Purdy will compete in the 100-yard butterfly as well.

“I’ve been preparing for the past two weeks, but one main key in going into state is having a positive mindset,” Purdy said.

“He has to swim extra,” Purdy’s mother Velma said. “He swims in the morning before practice, then swims with the team. It’s a solo sport. It’s not really a team sport, per se.”

Even though swimming is a solo sport, Sandies coach Ron Lee knows the value of having another Sandie present.

“They’re cheering for each other in the stands as they go to the end of the lane at a swim meet,” Lee said. “But really, it’s kind of pushing each other to greatness.”

After a season of breaking school and personal records, Purdy and Dykhouse know what it takes to push one another to greatness.

