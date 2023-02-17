Who's Hiring?
Tickets on sale for Beerology event at Discovery Center

Don Harrington Discovery Center
Don Harrington Discovery Center
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Beerology event hosted by the Don Harrington Discovery Center.

The event is from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the Discovery Center, and will have craft beer, food, science, and more beer activities.

People will be able to drink their beers while learning about the science behind the beer with Budweiser Distributing Company, and enjoy food with Chef Bud Andersen. Some of the activities include beer puppeteer, prizes, games, corn hole, and more.

Tickets are $35 for Discovery Center members and $45 for non-members.

To buy a ticket, click here.

