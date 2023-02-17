‘They don’t know how to get out of it’: Addressing teen dating abuse

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - February is commonly known as the month of love, but it’s also known as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

According to the CDC, one in three juveniles will be in an abusive or unhealthy relationship.

“I think what we see is children end up in a relationship that starts just as a regular relationship and before they realize it, it’s become so obsessive and possessive that they don’t know how to get out of it and they just feel really trapped,” said Shelly Bohannon, executive director, the Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center says there are signs parents can look out for showing their child may be in a toxic relationship.

“Is their child being pulled away from the family? Are they withdrawing? Are they hanging out with this person that they’re dating exclusively? Are they hanging out with their friends as much or are they only with this person that they’re in this relationship with?,” said Bohannon.

“If they’re to the point of asking you your location all the time or even tracking your location and checking your text messages, following you around,” said Sgt. Carla Burr, Amarillo Police Department.

Sgt. Burr says it can lead to physical violence or emotional trauma.

The Bridge says that trauma could affect future relationships, as your child progresses through life.

If you notice your child is in an unhealthy relationship, The Bridge says it is important to intervene.

“Parents have the right to set limits and boundaries and sometimes as parents we forget that and so we do have the right as parents to be able to set those limits for our children,” said Bohannon.

Bohannon who is also a mother says it’s a hard thing to watch your child go through, but know you are not alone.

Law enforcement, including liaison officers at schools and other agencies are available to help you navigate these scenarios and do what is best for your child.

