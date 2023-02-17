SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mike Roden, Jeff Williams, and Chris Sumrall
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Mike Roden, Jeff Williams and Chris Sumrall on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Mike Roden:
We Chat with Mike Roden about tonight’s boys soccer game and more!
Jeff Williams, Amarillo High Girls Basketball Head Coach:
We chat with Jeff Williams about their win last night, how he’s scouting the competition for playoffs and more!
Chris Sumrall, Tascosa Girls Basketball Head Coach:
We chat with Chris Sumrall about last night’s win, tonight’s upcoming game and more!
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.