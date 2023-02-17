Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Police: 13-year-old found shot to death in front of church

Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.
Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.(SEInnovation via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARY, Ind. (Gray News) - Police in Indiana are investigating a deadly shooting where a teenager has died.

The Gary Police Department reports that officers were called to check the welfare of a person who was lying face down in front of an area church on Wednesday afternoon.

Arriving officers said they found a 13-year-old boy unresponsive with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was declared deceased by the coroner.

The department did not immediately identify the boy killed but said its homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact detectives at 219-755-3855.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owens Corning is temporarily laying off 200 employees in Amarillo.
Owens Corning temporarily lays off 200 employees
Two people have been arrested for drug charges after short police chase in Amarillo on Monday.
2 arrested for drug charges after short police chase in Amarillo
DPS officials are looking for a pickup in connection with the hit-and-run that left one man...
DPS looking for pickup in connection with deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street
Due to weather and poor road conditions, some schools will be starting late Thursday.
School and business closures and delays for Thursday
Law enforcement in Potter County arrested two people after finding fentanyl, according to a...
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after fentanyl pills found in Amarillo house

Latest News

Kari Lake, former Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks during a lunch hosted by...
Kari Lake loses appeal in Arizona governor’s race challenge
Police officers gather at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in El Paso,...
Texas mall shooting started as fight between groups
The shooting added to the dozens of people already killed this year in mass shootings across...
1 killed, 3 injured Cielo Vista Mall shooting in El Paso
This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment
A train operated by Norfolk Southern, the same operators behind the Ohio derailment, went off...
Norfolk Southern drain derails in Michigan