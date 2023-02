AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man wanted on burglary of a building charge is now in custody, Amarillo Police Department said.

Police said 20-year-old Dylan Zane Black was wanted by Randall County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation — burglary of a building.

Black was located and is now in police custody.

Dylan Black (Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

