GOOD NEWS: Organization sparks new light to children going through long treatments

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s about bringing a spark of love and light into the lives of kids having to spend more time in the hospital than at home. It’s called Special Spaces.

“I wanted to provide something happy and something that would bring joy to some kids who didn’t feel well who were sick and had to be at home or had to be in the hospital a lot,” says Carol McKinney, Executive Director – Special Spaces Amarillo.

Special spaces provides a room makeover and creates an uplifting environment for kids hospital rooms and bedrooms at home.

“What we do is unique,” says Rachel Chio, Volunteer Decorator, “because we’re pretty much creating a nice environment for them. Something that’s different than what they’re used to seeing whenever they go to the hospital.”

“We try to make it very personal and something that we believe that they would love. That’s all about them,” continues McKinney. “Brooklyn was diagnosed in August and we’ve been going back and forth to Dallas anywhere from a week at a time to three days at a time for five days to a week at a time.”

Upon arriving home this time however, there was a special surprise waiting.

“She had said that her favorite color was red and that she wanted a big girl room. So we wanted to kind of go with that. That theme,” said McKinney.

The bright colorful room refresh was an instant pick me up.

“She loved it. It was awesome to be able to come home and say that she had a surprise when she got here,” says McKinney. “You know being away from home as much as we have been. And you know, not having a normal anymore to be able to come home and stay out of all the bad. She got this and it was good. You know?”

Those interested in blessing a child visit the Special Spaces website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.