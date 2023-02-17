Who's Hiring?
Eastern New Mexico Rural Water System receives $62 million in funding

On Monday, The Eastern New Mexico Rural Water System received around $62 million in federal...
On Monday, The Eastern New Mexico Rural Water System received around $62 million in federal funding for 2023.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Monday, The Eastern New Mexico Rural Water System received around $62 million in federal funding for 2023.

The grant allows for the construction of some 26 miles of pipeline.

The rural water system is designed to make more surface water available for the Cannon Air Force Base, as well as Clovis, Elida, Portales and Texico.

“Simply put, our groundwater is going away. The water table is going down,” said Clovis Mayor Mike Morris.

“While that 10% is small in relation to the rest of the grant funding that we’re receiving, even that is burdensome for us in the member communities,” Morris said.

