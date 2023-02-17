City of Canyon covering public information and utility rates in upcoming meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City of Canyon will hold a meeting on utility rates and upcoming public information.

The meeting will allow customers to talk with City staff members and ask questions regarding the utility rate study.

Comments and questions will be gathered and be given to the Commission at its March 6 meeting, which will discuss the utility rate fee design for the next five years.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Canyon Area Library.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.