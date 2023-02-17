City of Amarillo offices closed Monday in recognition of Presidents Day
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo offices are closed on Monday in recognition of Presidents Day.
Here is the schedule for services on Monday:
- Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Monday.
- City Hall and Amarillo Public Library locations are closed on Monday.
- For solid waste residential routes and polycarts, Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday. Tuesday routes will be serviced Wednesday.
- There won’t be a curbside collection on Monday.
- For commercial routes, all Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday.
- The city landfill and brush sites will be closed Monday.
- Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf complexes will be open with regular hours.
