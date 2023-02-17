City of Amarillo offices closed Monday in recognition of Presidents Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo offices are closed on Monday in recognition of Presidents Day.

Here is the schedule for services on Monday:

Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Monday.

City Hall and Amarillo Public Library locations are closed on Monday.

For solid waste residential routes and polycarts, Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday. Tuesday routes will be serviced Wednesday.

There won’t be a curbside collection on Monday.

For commercial routes, all Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday.

The city landfill and brush sites will be closed Monday.

Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf complexes will be open with regular hours.

