Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

City of Amarillo offices closed Monday in recognition of Presidents Day

The City of Amarillo offices are closed on Monday in recognition of Presidents Day.
The City of Amarillo offices are closed on Monday in recognition of Presidents Day.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo offices are closed on Monday in recognition of Presidents Day.

Here is the schedule for services on Monday:

  • Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Monday.
  • City Hall and Amarillo Public Library locations are closed on Monday.
  • For solid waste residential routes and polycarts, Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday. Tuesday routes will be serviced Wednesday.
  • There won’t be a curbside collection on Monday.
  • For commercial routes, all Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday.
  • The city landfill and brush sites will be closed Monday.
  • Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf complexes will be open with regular hours.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man indicted with capital murder after evidence shows woman was pregnant
Truck like the one involved in deadly hit-and-run (Source: DPS)
Amarillo police offering $1,000 for info related to deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street
Henry Skinner, convicted of Pampa triple slaying (Source: TDCJ)
Man convicted in Pampa triple slaying dies 7 months before execution date
Dylan Black
Man wanted on burglary of a building charge in custody, Amarillo police say
Remembering Murphy Maynard
Remembering Murphy Maynard: Amarillo victim of fatal hit and run

Latest News

Don Harrington Discovery Center
Tickets on sale for Beerology event at Discovery Center
Dylan Black
Man wanted on burglary of a building charge in custody, Amarillo police say
The 100 Club of the Panhandle standing behind the badge
100 Club of the Texas Panhandle working to replenish funding
Organization sparks new light to children going through long treatments
GOOD NEWS: Organization sparks new light to children going through long treatments