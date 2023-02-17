Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Body of missing man found inside grain bin; state patrol investigating

A missing man's body, identified as Jamie Balluch, has been found in a grain bin in Nebraska.
A missing man's body, identified as Jamie Balluch, has been found in a grain bin in Nebraska.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By KOLN Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - The body of a missing person has been found in a company’s grain bin.

According to KOLN, 43-year-old Jamie Balluch was reported as a missing person on Feb. 2. Authorities initially said the man disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

On Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said officers found Balluch’s body inside one of the grain bins at the Bruning Feed and Grain Company in Bruning.

Officials said Balluch worked for the company.

According to Nebraska authorities, they are currently investigating the situation and have an autopsy scheduled to find the 43-year-old’s cause of death.

Anyone with further information on this case was urged to contact Nebraska Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-1494.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owens Corning is temporarily laying off 200 employees in Amarillo.
Owens Corning temporarily lays off 200 employees
Two people have been arrested for drug charges after short police chase in Amarillo on Monday.
2 arrested for drug charges after short police chase in Amarillo
DPS officials are looking for a pickup in connection with the hit-and-run that left one man...
DPS looking for pickup in connection with deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street
Due to weather and poor road conditions, some schools will be starting late Thursday.
School and business closures and delays for Thursday
Law enforcement in Potter County arrested two people after finding fentanyl, according to a...
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after fentanyl pills found in Amarillo house

Latest News

Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC: Officer arrested in fatal shooting at Louisiana apartment complex; bodycam released
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
Biden wants ‘sharper rules’ on unknown aerial objects
Police officers gather at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in El Paso,...
Texas mall shooting started as fight between groups
Wheeler County Deputies arrested a man for possession of methamphetamine and two kilogram...
Wheeler County Deputies arrest man for manufacturing of controlled substances