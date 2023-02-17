Amarillo introduces new neighborhood incentive program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s new Neighborhood Empowerment Zone Program aims to improve neighborhood conditions.

The Neighborhood Empowerment Zone Program was designed to improve neighborhood conditions by encouraging private investment in housing, businesses and services in the neighborhood plan areas.

The program will provide incentives such as building permit fee waivers, sales tax rebates, and municipal property tax abatements available to homeowners, investor-owners and developers proposing new construction in the designated zones.

“Without investing going in they typically see degradation and just not the same type of growth that the rest of the city sees,” said Principal Planner for Amarillo’s Planning Department, Cody Balzen.

Zones that are included in the program include San Jacinto, El Barrio, North Heights, San Jacinto and Downtown.

These neighborhoods were chosen due to their need to increase investments in their area.

As the program starts developing the city will measure success on amount of applications received, fee waivers associated with the applications and property tax abatements.

“Whether it’s small projects to your existing home, whether you’re thinking about starting a business in these areas. We want to help you and we think we have the tool to do so,” says Balzen.

Balzen says they’re hopeful these incentives will help encourage homeowners, investor-owners and developers to increase investments and help revitalizes these areas.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.