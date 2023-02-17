Who's Hiring?
Additional improvements coming to Santa Fe Depot Pavilion, adding to quality of life in Downtown Amarillo

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Improvements are coming to the historic Sante Fe Depot Pavilion that was just built.

This week, Amarillo City Council awarded a contract for these additional renovations for $786,000, which will be phase two of the pavilion.

The first phase was to get the structure up in time for the WRCA Rodeo, but now that has passed, it’s time for additions.

Phase two includes: pouring the concrete, streetscape and dealing with the drainage on the East side of the facility.

There will also be some architectural features added such as, arches and other things to match the depot itself, along with LED lighting throughout the facility.

With these renovations, it will allow for the space to be used for more than rodeos.

“Athletic events, dances, quinceañeras, all kinds of events have approached us about being able to use this facility for those type of purposes, even outdoor concerts have been talking about potentially using this facility,” said Jerry Danforth, facilities director, City of Amarillo.

He believes this facility will improve the quality of life for those in Amarillo.

“Amarillo is growing and so we need to have events and stuff for the youth of Amarillo to go to, for concerts to happen, for family events to be able to happen, big venues that can deal with those kinds of things, so that we make Amarillo more appealing to those that wanna relocate here or stay here,” said Danforth.

Center City of Amarillo says these renovations align with its mission to make downtown a better place.

“It’s so historic and I believe with so many buildings that depot can have a new life, just like the Barfield, the Courtyard by Marriott and so many of our other great venues, I think it could have a new life,” said Beth Duke, executive director, Center City of Amarillo.

The City of Amarillo says this does not affect taxpayers, funding comes from city hotel taxes.

Completion is expected to be in the next four months.

