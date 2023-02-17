3 injured in a mobile RV fire on Dunaway Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three occupants were injured during a house fire in a mobile RV unit.

According to the Amarillo Fire Department, on Wednesday at around 10:11 p.m., crews were called to the block of Dunaway Street.

Upon arrival, officials said they found a small trailer in a backyard that was fully involved.

Firefighters said that the occupants were out of the structure when the fire crews arrived.

Officers said one person self-transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation but is expected to be released.

The other two occupants burned their hands but refused treatment.

The release says the identities and condition are not being provided at this time.

The Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to investigate and determined this fire to be unintentional.

