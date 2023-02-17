Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

3 injured in a mobile RV fire on Dunaway Street

Three occupants were injured during a house fire in a mobile RV unit.
Three occupants were injured during a house fire in a mobile RV unit.(Source: Amarillo Fire Department)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three occupants were injured during a house fire in a mobile RV unit.

According to the Amarillo Fire Department, on Wednesday at around 10:11 p.m., crews were called to the block of Dunaway Street.

Upon arrival, officials said they found a small trailer in a backyard that was fully involved.

Firefighters said that the occupants were out of the structure when the fire crews arrived.

Officers said one person self-transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation but is expected to be released.

The other two occupants burned their hands but refused treatment.

The release says the identities and condition are not being provided at this time.

The Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to investigate and determined this fire to be unintentional.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Murphy Maynard
Remembering Murphy Maynard: Amarillo victim of fatal hit and run
Dylan Black
Man wanted on burglary of a building charge in custody, Amarillo police say
Man indicted with capital murder after evidence shows woman was pregnant
Henry Skinner, convicted of Pampa triple slaying (Source: TDCJ)
Man convicted in Pampa triple slaying dies 7 months before execution date
Truck like the one involved in deadly hit-and-run (Source: DPS)
Amarillo police offering $1,000 for info related to deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street

Latest News

City of Canyon will hold a meeting on utility rates and upcoming public information.
City of Canyon covering public information and utility rates in upcoming meeting
WTAMU Choirs touring West Texas
WT Choirs touring West Texas after free concert in Canyon
24-year-old Tyler Patrick Brown
Child predator sentenced to 30 years in prison
Beatrice Rivera
Clovis woman sentenced to prison for playing role in murder stemming from 2021