100 Club of the Texas Panhandle working to replenish funding

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle has come to the aid of many in our area and is working to replenish its funding.

The 100 Club is using several different methods to make money, including its first BandFest event this weekend which has sold out.

The 100 Club covers line of duty deaths and injuries and also buys life-protecting equipment for first responders.

“We were glad to do it,” said Suzanne Talley, executive director of The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. “We were honored to do it and it was our way of on behalf of our members of saying thank you, to those men and women who served.”

In 2022, the non-profit gave money for four line of duty injuries and three line of duty deaths.

“When we go deliver these checks as we have done seven times in 2022 you see the worst of the worst,” said Talley. “You see the worst grief. Families who have lost their spouse or lost their child or their child has been injured.”

The 100 Club needs support from the community now to continue its mission of supporting the men and women behind the badge.

“They do this because that’s their heart,” said Talley. “They choose to serve and protect they choose to face the dangerous situations that we run away from.”

$140,000 was paid to first responders and families in 2022 which is most paid since the 100 Club was founded.

“The 100 Club and all the members that stand behind it are there to say thank you,” said Talley. “We see our firemen and policemen and we want to support them and be there for them in their time of need.”

