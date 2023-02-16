‘There has to be some kind of resource for them’ Potter County develops Officer Wellness Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Potter County Sheriff’s officials say they are confident in supporting their officers not only physically, but mentally.

The Officer Wellness Program at the Potter County Sheriff’s Office has been in the works now for about 2 years. But the chairman of the program, Sergeant Beghtel says they are finally getting on their feet.

“Due to the things that we see there on day in and day out, we had to find a way to be able to show these officers that we are there for them,” says Sergeant Jeremy Beghtel, Chairman of Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Wellness Program.

First responders can be exposed to extremely traumatic events and Potter County Sheriff’s Office wants their officers to know they are not alone and are passionate about providing resources.

“If an officer is in distress, it doesn’t matter if it is six in the afternoon or three in the morning we are going to get up and be there for our officers cause ultimately we got to make sure they are fit for duty,” says Beghtel.

Potter County Sheriff’s Office has been working hard on building a program from the ground up to improve the lives of their officers. From peer support workers who are their to support officers after dealing with traumatic cases, to wellness retreats and weight loss challenges.

Potter County Sheriff’s Office is adamant about supporting the ones who serve us as best they can.

They recently had their first wellness retreat for their officers to de-stress.

Chairman’s of the program say bringing these resources, like hosting guest speakers, makes it easier on the officers so they don’t have to seek them out on their own time.

“Our administration has allowed people to take time off during work hours to go and listen to these speakers,” says Bridgett Orozco, Co Chairman of the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Wellness Program.

This year, they will be having speakers come out every quarter to talk about mental health and physical wellness. Potter County Sheriff’s Office hopes the program will reduce stress, avoid burnout, and prevent first responder suicides.

“Mental health is just very, very important in general for anybody, but the job of an officer is very, very hard. There has to be some kind of resource for them,” says Orozco.

Sergeant Beghtel says with this program, officers will be better able to serve the county.

“It should allow our civilians know that there are going to be capable of going to your home or protecting you from crime and things like that,” says Beghtel.

Potter County Sheriff’s Office is passionate about their new program and the benefits it will bring their officers, their families, and the community.

