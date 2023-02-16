Texas Panhandle Coaches Clinic hosted in Amarillo with Texas Tech coaches

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Wednesday night, the second-ever Texas Panhandle Football Clinic was held. The event was organized and hosted by Dr. Justin Hefley and Tascosa football head coach Kenneth Plunk.

Coaches from Texas Tech came up from Lubbock to discuss coaching strategies and tactics with high school and college coaches from across the panhandle.

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire was in attendance after signing his six-year extension following last season. McGuire spoke about Clarendon football star Jmaury Davis who committed to play at Texas Tech next season.

“He’s a lot of fun. He’s a character.” Coach McGuire said of Davis. I laugh a lot with him. He’s got a great personality. Everybody asks what’s he gonna be and I say, he’s gonna be a Red Raider. I’m just glad he’s on my team... I just know, he’s one of the most explosive athletes I’ve ever seen.”

