Tascosa wins coin flip with Palo Duro for #2 seed in district

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The boys basketball season ended Tuesday night, but there was some business to take care of on Wednesday.

The Palo Duro Dons and Tascosa Rebels ended the district season tied for second place. Since they split their season series this year, the two teams agreed to have the tie broken by flipping a coin. That flip was won on Wednesday morning by Tascosa.

“I mean, you got to figure out a way to decide it.” Palo Duro head coach Jeff Evans said of the flip. “It doesn’t really make sense to play it off when you really want to start getting ready for the game that matters.”

“Coin flips are a necessary evil of our job and we do our best with the coins they give us.” Tascosa head coach Steve Jackson said while having a good laugh at the situation. “It was pretty uneventful. I don’t know if you’ve ever flipped a coin before just walking down the street, but it was pretty much like that with about two or three more people involved.”

The two-seed rebels will take on Lubbock Coronado and Palo Duro will take on Abilene Cooper. This is the fourth time in five seasons that Abilene Cooper and Palo Duro have matched up in the playoffs.

