Renovations for the Globe-News Center will cost almost $1 million

Renovations for the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts will be about $950,000, including...
Renovations for the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts will be about $950,000, including flooding restoration and remediation costs.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Renovations for the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts will be about $950,000, including flooding restoration and remediation costs.

Reconditioning of the building is happening following significant water damage from a broken sprinkler head that happened on December 24, from the north side of the facility.

“Fortunately, we were able to respond quickly and minimize the damage. Repair and restoration work is underway,” said City of Amarillo Director of Facilities Jerry Danforth. “The Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts will again be an outstanding facility for the public.”

Total restoration of the building will take four to five months to complete.

