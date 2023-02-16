Who's Hiring?
Recovering from the cold

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After the snow we saw on Wednesday, and very chilly temperatures we saw today, an attempt at warming will occur, but we’ve got one more cold morning on the way. Thanks to calmer winds and clear skies, temperatures Thursday night into Friday look to drop down into the teens yet again, and even with light winds, wind chills could drop below zero for some. For Friday afternoon, winds turn out of the southwest, allowing us to warm into the 50°s. If you’re seeing significant snowpack, expect those highs to stay lower, in the 40°s. This marks the beginning of a warming trend as we head into the weekend.

