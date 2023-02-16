Who's Hiring?
Project Clean-Up: Sweeping the north end near downtown Amarillo

By Greg Kerr
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean-Up was back at it, this time in the north part of the city of Amarillo near downtown.

It was a pile-on during the clean up on the northside. The Fuller & Son Construction Crew had a lot of debris to throw away.

Recent windy and wet weather made the clean up doubly tough.

“We had a rain storm last night so a lot of this stuff is water logged and its kind of difficult and the wind is blowing hard today and stuff has been blowing off the trailer,” said Marcos Lara with Fuller & Son.

The wind was creating havoc during the runs between the alleys northwest of first and second streets between Washington, Hughes and Adams.

“We had to stop a couple of times to pick up stuff, other than that it’s been about the same as usual,” Lara said.

With all things considered, it was one of the largest collection of junk, trash, and debris cleaned up by Project Clean-Up.

“We’ve already had a few people come out to see what we were doing in the alley,” Lara said.

The crew is taking pride in Amarillo. They made four trips to clean up.

“To see things looking a little cleared up its always better for everyone I think when you see something that used to be really messy and then changed,” Lara said.

To submit a roll-off trash collection area in the Amarillo area, click here.

If you’d like to dump items yourself, you’ll find roll-offs at San Jacinto, Bones Hooks Park, and the downtown, southwest and east libraries.

Remember, it’s only for residential waste and not for commercial waste.

