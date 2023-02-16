Man wanted on burglary of a building charge in Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help locating a man wanted on a burglarizing a building charge in Randall County.

Officials said 20-year-old Dylan Zane Black is wanted by Randall County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation — burglary of a building.

Black is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

Dylan Black (Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

