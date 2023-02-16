Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Man wanted on burglary of a building charge in Randall County

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help locating a man wanted on a burglarizing a building charge in Randall County.

Officials said 20-year-old Dylan Zane Black is wanted by Randall County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation — burglary of a building.

Black is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

Dylan Black
Dylan Black(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS officials are looking for a pickup in connection with the hit-and-run that left one man...
DPS looking for pickup in connection with deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street
Owens Corning is temporarily laying off 200 employees in Amarillo.
Owens Corning temporarily lays off 200 employees
Two people have been arrested for drug charges after short police chase in Amarillo on Monday.
2 arrested for drug charges after short police chase in Amarillo
A winter system is causing some school closures and delays today.
School closures, delays for Wednesday
Body found in roadway on Washington Street
DPS releases identity of man found dead after hit-and-run

Latest News

NEWS
VIDEO: Project Clean-Up: Sweeping the north end near downtown Amarillo
Valentine’s Day is over but one Canyon ISD school is still celebrating.
Hillside Elementary collecting Valentine’s Day cards worldwide
Officer Wellness Program
‘There has to be some kind of resource for them’: Potter County develops Officer Wellness Program
Due to weather and poor road conditions, some schools will be starting late Thursday.
School and business closures and delays for Thursday