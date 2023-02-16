Man wanted on burglary of a building charge in Randall County
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help locating a man wanted on a burglarizing a building charge in Randall County.
Officials said 20-year-old Dylan Zane Black is wanted by Randall County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation — burglary of a building.
Black is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown eyes and blonde hair.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.
