Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Idalou takes down Dalhart in final bi-district game

VIDEO: Idalou takes down Dalhart in final bi-district game
By KJ Doyle
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dalhart and Idaltu faced off in the final girls basketball bi-district playoff game.

In the matchup, Idalou came away with an easy 50-15 win to move onto the area round. The game was postponed for two days following another tragedy that struck Dalhart high school. The teams ultimately were able to get the game played at West Plains high school as originally planned. However, instead of being played in the evening, Idalou and Dalhart tipped off at 3:30.

Idalou will face off against Muleshoe in the next round.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS officials are looking for a pickup in connection with the hit-and-run that left one man...
DPS looking for pickup in connection with deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street
Owens Corning is temporarily laying off 200 employees in Amarillo.
Owens Corning temporarily lays off 200 employees
Two people have been arrested for drug charges after short police chase in Amarillo on Monday.
2 arrested for drug charges after short police chase in Amarillo
A winter system is causing some school closures and delays today.
School closures, delays for Wednesday
Body found in roadway on Washington Street
DPS releases identity of man found dead after hit-and-run

Latest News

Tascosa head coach Steve Jackson during one of Tascosa's matchups with Palo Duro.
Tascosa wins coin flip with Palo Duro for #2 seed in district
TPSN Soccer High School Live
Stream Feb. 16 and 17 high school basketball and soccer games here
Garrett Cobb
SPORTS DRIVE: Garret Cobb
Ronald Lee
SPORTS DRIVE: Ronald Lee