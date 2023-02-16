Idalou takes down Dalhart in final bi-district game

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dalhart and Idaltu faced off in the final girls basketball bi-district playoff game.

In the matchup, Idalou came away with an easy 50-15 win to move onto the area round. The game was postponed for two days following another tragedy that struck Dalhart high school. The teams ultimately were able to get the game played at West Plains high school as originally planned. However, instead of being played in the evening, Idalou and Dalhart tipped off at 3:30.

Idalou will face off against Muleshoe in the next round.

