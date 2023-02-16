Who's Hiring?
Frigid Friday Morning, Weekend Warmup

By Dave Oliver
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A chilly wind blowing off a blanket of snow to our north held temperature below freezing despite sunny skies today. The wind will diminish quickly this evening, but temperatures will plunge back into the teens and single digits by tomorrow morning. After a frigid start, Friday will turn out better with highs above 50 for most areas except 40s over the remaining snow in northern counties. A breezy, warmer weekend is expected with highs in the 60s.

