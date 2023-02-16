Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Four day school weeks showing positive outcomes for Panhandle schools

Four day school weeks showing positive outcomes for Panhandle schools
Four day school weeks showing positive outcomes for Panhandle schools(WCAX)
By Nicole Williams
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As many schools consider four day weeks and hybrid weeks, districts in the Panhandle are seeing many positive impacts from academics, attendance, and behaviorally.

“It has been a very positive experience,” said Michelle Francis, Superintendent of Silverton ISD.

Silverton ISD is one of seven districts in the panhandle on hybrid or four day week and is in its second year.

The district says though, there were concerns when considering the switch but they have seen nothing but positive come from it.

“There were possible issues like for daycare or for feeding children and that has not come up as a problem at all. There has not been an issue,” said Francis.

Francis says daycare and missed meals are not an issue in the community due to some helping hands.

“We have some community members that babysat and so if they need to keep kids on Fridays they do it. We have one of the churches here that has what’s called God’s grocery store, so they can get free food from there if they need to,” said Francis.

Mentally the switch has been good said Kelton and Silverton ISD even said they have seen a drop in behavioral issues.

“The morale is much better the students and the teachers and faculty have a much better outlook. Overall, there’s less discipline issues we have. Everyone has a positive attitude,” said Francis.

Kelton ISD’s superintendent Leslie Berry says there has been “few if any negative comments, better academics and mentally things are good as well,” since the district went to a four day schedule.

Berry also stated in a phone call “teachers are happier, and moral is up. Students are happier, attendance, even through covid, is better. Academics are better, and mentally things are good as well.”

The districts that have made the switch say they can’t see going back to the ‘traditional’ five days a week.

“I think if we had to go back to the five day week, everyone would be very upset. So it’s been very good,” said Francis.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owens Corning is temporarily laying off 200 employees in Amarillo.
Owens Corning temporarily lays off 200 employees
DPS officials are looking for a pickup in connection with the hit-and-run that left one man...
DPS looking for pickup in connection with deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street
Two people have been arrested for drug charges after short police chase in Amarillo on Monday.
2 arrested for drug charges after short police chase in Amarillo
Due to weather and poor road conditions, some schools will be starting late Thursday.
School and business closures and delays for Thursday
Law enforcement in Potter County arrested two people after finding fentanyl, according to a...
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after fentanyl pills found in Amarillo house

Latest News

Dalhart ISD has release a statement on the deadly accidental shooting on the schools parking...
Dalhart ISD approved for $50 million bond for renovations and improvements
Renovations for the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts will be about $950,000, including...
Renovations for the Globe-News Center will cost almost $1 million
Henry Skinner, convicted of Pampa triple slaying (Source: TDCJ)
Man convicted in Pampa triple slaying dies 7 months before execution date
Dylan Black
Man wanted on burglary of a building charge in Randall County