Dalhart ISD approved for $50 million bond for renovations and improvements

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Dalhart ISD Board of Trustees accepted the District’s Facility Committee to call for a $50 million bond package for the May 6 election.

The bond package represents a cross-section of the community, including local citizens, business leaders, parents and school staff.

Over more than a year, members met to assess and prioritize areas of focus; they recommended that Dalhart ISD call a bond for the following;

  • Construction of a new intermediate campus to accommodate grades three through five
  • Renovations to the current elementary and middle school campuses
  • District-wide HVAC upgrades
  • Renovations to the baseball/softball complex

Election Day is May 6, and early voting starts from April 24 to May2.

For any questions regarding the bond, call (806) 244-7810.

