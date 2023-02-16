Dalhart ISD approved for $50 million bond for renovations and improvements

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Dalhart ISD Board of Trustees accepted the District’s Facility Committee to call for a $50 million bond package for the May 6 election.

The bond package represents a cross-section of the community, including local citizens, business leaders, parents and school staff.

Over more than a year, members met to assess and prioritize areas of focus; they recommended that Dalhart ISD call a bond for the following;

Construction of a new intermediate campus to accommodate grades three through five

Renovations to the current elementary and middle school campuses

District-wide HVAC upgrades

Renovations to the baseball/softball complex

Election Day is May 6, and early voting starts from April 24 to May2.

For any questions regarding the bond, call (806) 244-7810.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.